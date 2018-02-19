Cruz Azul’s “Rock My Soul” Fundraiser Exceeds Expectations

Cruz Azul’s fundraising event ‘Rock My Soul – Take Two’ proved a huge hit, raising 1038.00€ on the night for the charity, which helps with vet bills for pet owners on low incomes and works with local communities to control feral cat colonies in a humane way.

Las Claras Cultural Centre in Los Alcázares provided the venue for the event, which was organised by John “J. J. Soulman” whose friends in the music business were keen to take part. Rock My Soul was a sell-out event and guests were treated to some great performances by super compere and DJ, Paul Allen, Red Strokes, Eastern West duo and the great J. J. Soulman.

“Words cannot describe how grateful we are to everyone who came and helped raise such an amazing amount at our second Rock My Soul fundraiser. We are overwhelmed by people’s generosity” remarked Lyn Baines, Cruz Azul President. “We’re grateful to local businesses who donated raffle prizes and to our fabulous volunteers for helping with the organisation – what a team!

Thanks must also go to The Post Room in Los Alcázares who helped make this event a success by selling so many tickets for us and, of course, to all the people who bought them and came to support us.” she said.

Thanks to the continuing generosity and support from the public and local businesses, the fantastic amount raised at this event and the growing success of the Donation Centre in San Javier, Cruz Azul can continue to help more pets whose owners are on low incomes and continue its ‘Trap, Neuter and Return’ campaigns. “We lost Sue Thomason las year, but she is never far from everyone’s thoughts and I know that she would be proud of the fact that we are continuing her legacy and driving forward the way she would have wanted.

We are keen to move forward with other initiatives in the near future to encourage responsible pet ownership, such as sterilization, microchipping and vaccination” commented Lyn.

Cruz Azul’s Donation Centre is situated on the Avenida de la Unión in San Javier, next door to Yorkshire Linen and is open Monday to Saturday from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm. They sell clothes, accessories, jewellery, household goods, furniture, bric-a-brac and lots more, so why not pay them a visit? Even better, donate your unwanted clothes, furniture and items to show your support. Call 693 017 616 for more information.

Cruz Azul Murcia is a registered charity (No. 11.720/1a) and exists to provide veterinary care for the sick and injured pets of people in need and to promote responsible pet ownership.

If you or someone you know needs help, or you would like to volunteer or donate, please call 693 017 616 or visit their website: www.cruzazulmurcia.es