Swapping Pounds For Euros In Aid Of Huntington’s Disease

Susan Allan, pictured here in her before and after photos, has lost an incredible 42 pounds in weight in a Sponsored Slim in aid of local charity, Huntington’s Disease Association Costa Blanca.

Susan, who has been following the Cambridge Weight Plan reached her target of losing 10 kilos and celebrated by posing in her old coat which is now 2 sizes too big.

€166 was raised by local residents and patrons of Cafe Almoradi , where Susan is a member of the diet club held there.

“I am absolutely delighted by my new look” said Susan. “ I have lost 7.5 inches from my waist, 4” from my hips, 4.25 inches from my chest, 0.5 inches from my thighs and have gone down 2 dress sizes!. Everybody is so proud of me”

I am looking forward to the summer and buying new clothes”, she continued. “ For my birthday in August, I am going back to visit my family in the UK and this time, I won’t be ashamed to have my photograph taken. I now have a lovely rescue dog Poppy and go on a 4k walk twice a week”.

“I could not have done it without my mentor , Angela Day-Mascall, she has given me my confidence back”.

Angela holds meetings alternate Mondays at 1pm at Cafe Almoradi, Calle Mayor, Almoradi to support those wishing to loose weight. If you are interested in joining the group, please contact Angela on 686 367 421,

For more information on Huntington’s Disease, please visit the website www.hda.org.es, or contact President Marion Smith at marion.smith@hda.org.es, or telephone 634905249