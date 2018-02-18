Monte inflict damaging defeat on leaders Horadada

UD Horadada 0 – 1 CD Montesinos

CD Montesinos travelled to UD Horadada, the joint league leaders, and came away with all three points in a match that was certainly not for the faint-hearted. This was what we used to call a typical blood and thunder match or a typical Cup tie with neither side giving an inch, played at a very high tempo and both sides going all out to win.

The home side started the better of the two sides, forcing a double save from Dani then Alex in the first couple of minutes. A Horadada “goal” was disallowed due to offside. Signs of things to come maybe? But it was Monte who went closest first with the division´s top scorer, Vazquinho, almost giving them the lead but the sides went into the half time break all square although just before the half-time whistle there was a skirmish on the touchline which spilled onto the spectators. The local police were on hand to defuse the situation very quickly.

No sooner had the second half started when Vazquinho took full advantage of sloppy control by the Horadada centre half, to score his 18th goal of the season from an acute angle much to the delight of the travelling supporters.

It is fair to say that from that moment onwards, the home side threw everything they had at Montesinos. But thanks to a little luck (Horadada hit both the post and the cross bar), some excellent goal-keeping from Dani and some excellent defending, including a couple of goal-line clearances, CD Montesinos managed to hold out. In fact Monte could have wrapped up the points earlier when Pastor lobbed the home keeper onto to see the ball go just over the bar.

So a tough game with lots a yellow cards being dished out to both sides, and players, in the final minutes clearly exhausted after giving their all. It was also good to welcome an English lad, George Brooks, to the Montesinos family and to see him make a last minute crunching clearance when it looked odds on as if the home side would have got an equaliser.

This latest victory leaves CD Montesinos on 33 points and on target to achieve enough points to be at this level for another season and depending how results go elsewhere this weekend, the could end the week in fifth position.

Next weekend CD Montesinos “entertain” Alicante side CF Barrio San Gabriel at home. The game will be played on Sunday, 25th of February with a 5.00pm kick-off. The game will be sponsored by BLUE MOON. Please check out of Facebook page (cdmontesinos) for updates or, better still, become a member of our every growing supporters club to get continual up to date information about matches, social events and news about our football club.

VAMOS MONTE!!!