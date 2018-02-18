Another never say die performance from Daya

Redovan 1 v. Daya Nueva 2

From the kick off it was all Daya with the home side not being able to get beyond the half way line. For all this early possession though Daya did not really trouble the keeper. In fact it was Redovan who produced the first real chance on eight minutes that Jaime dealt comfortably with. This gave the home side a boost and they came more and more into the game.

Daya had half a chance on twelve minutes when from a well struck Fernando shot the keeper made a good save. Both teams were playing pretty poor football and on thirty minutes Daya’s Sierra missed an absolute sitter !

Redovan went straight up the other end and forced Jaime into making a great save. On thirty six minutes the home side took the lead with a well worked move and a lovely finish, so would this serve to wake up Daya ?

Well minutes later they did have the ball in the net but it was ruled offside ! So just the one goal down at the break but Daya have a habit of coming back late on in games. From the restart Daya were soon under pressure and Jaime was called into action making a good save down low. Daya had a good effort saved on fifty minutes but it was still all Redovan.

Jaime produced a wonderful save in fifty two minutes to keep Daya in with a shout. Good play from Fernando set Braulio up with a great chance to equalize but his point blank thunderbolt was somehow saved by the Redovan keeper! On fifty eight minutes a great through ball found Rocamora who levelled the scores with a neat finish.

So game on now with Redovan still looking the more dangerous but you can never write off this Daya side. Fernando went close with a header from a corner for Daya on sixty four minutes as the game swung from end to end.

With seventy five minutes on the clock it was still anyone’s game. On eighty minutes that all changed as Alex produced a magical move that ended with Fernando scoring a great goal to give Daya a 2-1 lead.

The final ten minutes was a frenetic affair with both sides at each other’s throats, Daya wanting a third goal to make sure of victory and Redovan a goal for the equaliser. There was no more scoring so Daya took the points with a 2-1 victory.

Daya will just not give in and have become a very very difficult team to beat. It is certainly not pretty to watch but Daya get the job done. Man of the Match was Jaime as without his two or three great saves Daya would not have been within touching distance of catching Redovan.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor : Segurlab