Winter league success for Monte Mar

Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club

Monday 12th February Monte Mar Matadors v San Miguel Pulsars, Away to San Miguel Pulsars the match finished with a draw. Well done to all that took part. Shots Matadors 110 – 110 Pulsars, Points Matadors 7 – 7 Pulsars

Tuesday 13th February – Fed Fours – Monte Mar Lords v San Miguel Apaches

The lords had a close match at San Miguel winning on one rink and losing on two rinks by one shot. Well done to the winning team of Tanya Oliver, Howie Williams, Joe Ridley and skip Diane Ridley. Shots Lords 54 – 54, Points Lords 3 – 5

Wednesday 14th February – Winter League Monte Mar v La Siesta

At home to La Siesta it was a good mornings bowling, with a good result for Monte Mar winning on three rinks. We done to the winning teams of Tanya Oliver, June Young Jack Burrell and Ronnie Cairns. Pauline Merry, Diane Horsington, Joan Harding and Chris Merry. Jan Soars, Cliff Norris, Howie Williams and Alan Ashberry. Shots Monte Mar 85 – 66 La Siesta, Points Monte Mar 8 – 4 La Siesta

