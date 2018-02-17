Vistabella Albatrosses move to within a point of leaders

Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop

ENTERPRISE LEAGUE. The Albatrosses did us proud on Monday with four big home wins against the San Luis Klingons, L Bishop, S Norris & B Dunn 36-6. N Burrows, A Brown & E Bishop 23-12. G Fisher, S Allman & Gordon Fisher 19-9. Two teams lost by a total of four shots! Results, VB 133(10) – 65(4) SL.

The Drivers away to La Marina Explores played a team short due to illness. Winning teams…D Leggatt, Mo & Martin 21-18. P Rafferty, J Neve & Pat Rafferty 15-12. Results, VB 74(4) – 103(10) LM.

VOYAGER LEAGUE Eagles at home to San Luis Vulcans. What a fab result! D Graham, P Tomkins & Penny Tomkins 32-9. I Irwin, M Irwin & T French 23-11. R Smith, D & J Harwood 19-14. S Guy, P Cadwell & M Blight 17-12. Results, VB 118(10) – 81(4) SL.

WINTER LEAGUE. Away up the coast to Benitachell we achieved a respectable draw with three wins but losing the long game. S Kemp, T French, B Zelin & G Thorpe 21-9. L Bishop, N Burrows, J Harwood & S Allman 18-12. L Watkins, S Burrows, P Whitehall & E Bishop 26-21. Results, VB 81(6) – 93(6) BBC. Vistabella lost the Berleen.

FED 4’s. The Vikings were away to Quesada, unfortunately there wasn’t any wins on this occasion….tough luck! Results, VB 32(0) – 69(8) Q.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE A. The Lanzadores were at home to El Rancho Mustangs, they had four wins and a drawn game…another nice Friday win. L Watkins, S Norris & E Bishop 34-8. L Bishop, C Watkins & P Whitehall 23-6. N Burrows, A Brown & M Furness 18-6. G Fisher, S Burrows & Gordon Fisher 19-16. S Whitehall, SJ Broadhurst & S Allman 19-19. Shots, VB 126(11) – 72(3) E.R.

Picadors away to Emerald Isle Cavaliers won on three rinks. P Rafferty, B Ewart & L Barber 19-14. F Barclay, J Neve & G Thorpe 16-11. D Gunning, H Marshall & Pat Rafferty 16-15. Shots, VB 87(6) – 95(8) EI.

Voyager league Div C. The Conquistadores were at San Luis against the Leopards, two wins and a draw on shots. D Graham, K Rennison & R Pownall 25-14. R Smith, D & J Harwood 20-10. Shots, VB 94(5) – 94(9) SL.