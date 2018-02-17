San Luis Trekkers gap narrowed in SABA

San Luis Bowls Club Report 16.02.18.

A full league schedule again but fortunately from a wet Monday, warming up as the week progressed.

Monday 12th February: Klingons away v VB Albatrosses; 4-10, shots 65-133. Winners: Bob White, Sheila Cammack, Giuseppe Galelli 17-14, Margaret Morrison, Sabrina & Russell Marks 16-15. Trekkers, close match home v SM Comets; 8-6 shots 96-94. Winners: Shirley Verity, Jo & Jules Pering 25-5, Irene Everett, Mike Smith, Vic Slater 18-13, Beryl Regan, Allen Bowen, Barry Edwards 22-6.

Romulans good result home v Q Rubies; 8-6, 94shots-100. Pat Barnes, Ralph Jones, Harry Epsom 27-9, Tony Davies, Ken Dullaway, Terry Baylis 15-13, Lyndon Johnson, Chris Lythe, Phil Hasler 20-10, William Holtham, Robert Bruce, Malcolm Ayton 18-15.

Vulcans away v VB Eagles; 4-10, 81shots-118. Winners: James Wright, Margaret Clarke, Geoff Shand 18-11, Denis Jackson, Kevin Hull, Charlie Marigold 17-16.

Wednesday 14th Winter League home v Quesada, a close match as expected; 8-4, shots 80-78. Winners: Shirley Verity, Roy Cordell, Ray Clarke, Russell Marks 17-14, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Scott Malden, Ian Kenyon 21-15, Ann Holland, June Jones, Peter McEneany, Keith Jones 23-13.

FED 4’s: Thursday 15th , Ospreys home v EI Leprechauns; 6-2, shots 54-48. Winners: Ann Holland, Sheila Cammack, Neil Morrison, Sabrina Marks 22-13, Shirley Verity, Pam Lockett, Giuseppe Galelli, Roy Cordell 23-10.

Bazas home v Greenlands; 2-6, 32 shots-58. Winners: Ray Watmough, Kath Waywell, Sue Ross, Bob Bromley 17-16. Condors BYE

Friday 16th Lions away v SM Jaguars excellent result; 13-1, 134 shots-68. Winners: Steve Simmons, Ray Pollock, Roy Cordell 28-9, Colin Jackson, Keith Phillips, Mal Hughes 20-9, Pat & Graham Bird, Ray Clarke 18-11, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Ian Kenyon 18-18, Bob White, Sheila Cammack, Giuseppe Galelli 22-13, Pam Lockett, June & Keith Jones 28-8.

Tigers good result home v EI Outlaws; 12-2, 142 shots-82. Winners: Jan Pocock, Les Bedford, Brian Pocock 37-5, Ros Holmes, Peter Fuller, Derrick Cooper 29-11, Margaret Roseveare, Bill Webb, Barry Edwards 17-11, Beryl Regan, Mike Smith, Vic Slater 26-20, Helen Hammond, Barry Roseveare, Scott Malden 19-15.

Leopards home v VB Conquistadors, hard fought; 9-5, 94 shots-94. Winners: Audrey Ford, Margaret Clarke, Charlie Marigold 17-6, Ray Watmough, Marie Henley, Dave Steadman 19-18, James Wright, Derek Barker, Bob Bromley 15-12, Chris Jackson, Sue Ross, Drew Russell 19-13.

Pumas away v ER Broncos; some close games but always a challenge, 0-14, 72 shots-121.

Club information: www.sanluisbowls.byethost7.com or contact June Jones, Captain: 691903773.

Sheila Cammack.