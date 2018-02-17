‘Mike Probert talks Golf  (Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services).

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Golf Course Review – Condado de Alhama

This is the ‘signature’ course of the ‘golf trail’ designed by Jack Nicklaus himself and each hole is based on some of the holes from his favourite courses around the world and feels very much like a ‘links’ course with rolling fairways, fast undulating greens and knee high rough in places.

To find this golf course from Torrevieja exit the AP7 motorway at junction 790 (Los Alcazares Centro) and follow signs to Torre Pacheco and then to the A30 (Murcia-Cartagena) passing through El Jimenado until reaching the very large roundabout and take the exit for MU-602 (RM-2) to Fuente Alamo and continue ahead until reaching the RM-23 taking the exit for Mazarron and following signs for Condado de Alhama and once within the resort follow ‘golf’ signs.

As of the date of this review there is no clubhouse and the pro-shop is located in the ‘Al Kazar’ commercial centre which is located some distance from the 1st tee which is where you can hire and collect buggies, trolleys and hire clubs. The course has a good driving range with chipping and putting greens.

This is very much a true golfers course which is a genuine par 72 championship layout of 6,059 metres (6,6664 yards) from the yellow tees, which tests every aspect of your game but notably the accuracy of driving and distance control. The par 3 holes are all approaching 200 yards in length and will need either a long iron or recovery club to find the putting surface.For the longer hitters the par 5 holes are all approx 500 yards in length and reachable with a few good hits from the ‘screws’ with a long carry over water which awaits any errant shot that you may hit.

If you are having a good day and the driver is ‘behaving itself’ then with a few strong tee shots there are a few birdie opportunities on a number of par 4 holes of less than 400 yards BUT a few stray drives will see your score rocket and it could also be costly in lost golf balls.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us.

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you until 28/02/18:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €120 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €114 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €106 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €86 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €112 Two Players and Buggy (after 12pm) Font Del Llop €86 Two Players and Buggy La Finca €160 Two Players and Buggy La Marquesa €45 Single Green Fee La Serena €112 Two Players and Buggy Las Colinas €144 Two Players and Buggy Las Ramblas €116 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €95 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €120 Two Players and Buggy Villamartin €136 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €48 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €86 Two Players and Buggy

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.