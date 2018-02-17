Local Freemason’s from Caledonia Lodge donate food.

In this week of love the Brethren of Caledonia Lodge No 68 (Worshipful Master Sid Formby) made a donation of five hundred euros worth of food to the Alimentos Solidarios of Torrevieja. This money was raised from various social functions held throughout the year.

WBro Freddie Samrai, and his wife Carol, together with friends from Alimentos Solidarios went to the Dialsur Cash and Carry to buy the much needed food. Dialsur were very helpful, giving a good discount on the purchase and also organising a free delivery to the centre.

Alimentos Solidarios provide a hot meal on a daily basis to the families in need in Torrevieja and also supply food parcels. The centre is staffed entirely by volunteers who work in the hot kitchen preparing the meals all year round, come rain or shine.

Should you be interested in becoming a Freemason, please contact me on the following email address: prensa@glpvalencia.com