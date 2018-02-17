Irish Des entertains for Valentine’s Day

On Wednesday, 14th February, better known as Valentine’s Day, local entertainer ‘Irish Des’ played a well-attended celebratory dinner at Botanico’s restaurant in Javea. Des, who lives in Javea, is fast becoming a firm favourite in the area.

With a wide repertoire ranging from rock to jazz and encompassing sixties music, standards, Irish showband tunes and ever popular country music, he really does have something for everyone. He is becoming the ‘must have’ entertainer for weddings, christenings, as well as private parties and functions. In constant demand he is appearing at various venues in Javea such as the Chinese Wok and Casa de la Pizza as well as Botanico’s.

A little further afield he is also appearing regularly at El Floridita and, most recently, at Satari’s Restaurant in Moraira among many others.

One of the main reasons he is asked to appear at these venues, apart from his obvious musical and vocal talents, is that he is able to adapt his show to many different occasions. He also has the knack of adjusting his volume levels so that although people are well able to hear him, they are also able to speak with wives, partners and friends.

Many singers and groups insist on belting out their music at full volume. OK when on stage but not, perhaps, in the more intimate setting of a good restaurant. His increasing popularity was demonstrated by the hearty rounds of applause after each number.

In echoes of ‘The Old Grey Whistle Test’ it was also very noticeable that even the staff were joining in the singing and dancing along to the music. As he is now appearing locally on a regular basis it should not be too hard to catch up with him. Make the effort and you will not be disappointed.