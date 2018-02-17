Greenlands Oaks continue good form at Isle

Greenlands Bowls Club

On Sunday the Cedars played their re arranged match at Home against Country Bowls. final score was – total shots for – 91. Against – 131. Points for – 2. Against – 12. Winning rink was Dave Field, Norman Stephens, Graham Watt. 20 shots to 12.

In the Discovery Division the Maples were at Home to Emerald Isle Neptunes. final score — Total shots for – 100. against – 97. Points – for – 8. Against – 6.Winning rinks were — Brian Tomlin, Mary Lockley, Dave Webb. – 30 shots to 9. Rudy Wattley, Val Duchart, Chris Dewar. – 19 shots to17. Janet Webb, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown. – 17 shots to 16. In The Winter League we visited La Marina, after a very pleasant game played in the right spirit the final scoes were – total shots For – 75. shots against – 98. Points for – 4. Against – 8. Winning rinks were – Jean Giddings, John Wray, David Giddings, Mike Kelly. – 14 shots to 13. Jean Thompson, Janet Webb, Chris Dewar, John Obrien. – 23 shots to 14.

In the Fed 4s we were away to San Luis and with one rink just losing out by one shot it was a very good result indeed. final score was = total shots for 58. shots against – 32. Points for – 6. against – 2. Winning rinks — Margaret Stephens, Doreen Watt, Dave Thompson, Dave Webb. – 22 shots to 9. Jean Giddings, Jean Thompson, David Giddings, Mike Kelly. – 20 shots to 6.

In the Southern League div C, The Cedars were at home to Monte Mar Toreadors. final score was – total shots for – 85. shots against – 111. Points for – 4. Against – 10. Winning rinks were — Dave Field, Jim Mclean, Graham Watt. – 15 shots to 14. Win Kirton, John Newell, Margaret Hirst. – 19 shots to 13.

The Oaks were in action away to Emerald Isle Claymores and continued their good form, so the final scores were – total shots for – 112. shots against – 87. Points for – 10. points against – 4. Winning rinks were – Sheila Stead, Margaret Stephens, Chris Dewar. – 24 shots to 12. Janet Webb, Mary Lockley, John Obrien. – 23 shots to 13. Rudy Wattley, Margaret Dewar, Dave Webb. – 16 shots to 14. Dave Fryatt Ann Butterworth, Mel Brown. – 20 shots to 10.

For all enquiries regarding New membership, roll – up days etc, please telephone Haley on 966844399.