Greenlands Oaks continue good form at Isle

By
@leadernewspaper
-
0
Greenlands Oak continue good form at Isle
Greenlands Oak continue good form at Isle

Greenlands Bowls Club

On Sunday the Cedars played their re arranged match at Home against Country Bowls. final score was – total shots for – 91.  Against – 131.  Points for – 2.  Against – 12.  Winning rink was Dave Field, Norman Stephens, Graham Watt.  20 shots to 12. 

In the Discovery Division the Maples were at Home to Emerald Isle Neptunes. final score  — Total shots for – 100.  against – 97.  Points – for – 8.  Against – 6.Winning rinks were — Brian Tomlin, Mary Lockley, Dave Webb. – 30 shots to 9.  Rudy Wattley, Val Duchart, Chris Dewar. – 19 shots to17.  Janet Webb, Zoe Wilcock, Mel Brown. – 17 shots to 16. In The Winter League we visited La Marina, after a very pleasant game played in the right spirit the final scoes were – total shots For – 75. shots against – 98.  Points for – 4.  Against – 8.  Winning rinks were – Jean Giddings, John Wray, David Giddings, Mike Kelly. – 14 shots to 13.  Jean Thompson, Janet Webb, Chris Dewar, John Obrien. – 23 shots to 14.

In the Fed 4s we were away to San Luis and with one rink just losing out by one shot it was a very good result indeed.  final score was = total shots for 58. shots against – 32.  Points for – 6.  against – 2.  Winning rinks — Margaret Stephens, Doreen Watt, Dave Thompson, Dave Webb. – 22 shots to 9.  Jean Giddings, Jean Thompson, David Giddings, Mike Kelly. – 20 shots to 6. 

In the Southern League div C, The Cedars were at home to Monte Mar Toreadors. final score was – total shots for – 85.  shots against – 111.  Points for – 4.  Against – 10.   Winning rinks were — Dave Field, Jim Mclean, Graham Watt. – 15 shots to 14.  Win Kirton, John Newell, Margaret Hirst. – 19 shots to 13.

The Oaks were in action away to Emerald Isle Claymores and continued their good form, so the final scores were – total shots for – 112. shots against – 87.  Points for – 10. points against – 4. Winning rinks were – Sheila Stead, Margaret Stephens, Chris Dewar. – 24 shots to 12.  Janet Webb, Mary Lockley, John Obrien. – 23 shots to 13. Rudy Wattley, Margaret Dewar, Dave Webb. – 16 shots to 14.  Dave Fryatt Ann Butterworth, Mel Brown. – 20 shots to 10.

For all enquiries regarding New membership, roll – up days etc, please telephone Haley on 966844399.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

 

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY