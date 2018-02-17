Disappointing week in the SABA for La Siesta

La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

Disappointing week in the SABA Leagues as in the Enterprise Division the Apollos away at Quesada Pearls, on a cold and windy day, lost by 117 shots to 88 winning on 2 rinks and losing the points 10-4.Winning rinks for the Apollos were Pat Moore, Brian Gardiner and Jean Cooper who lead 19-2 after nine ends and finished up winning 27-11.Dawn Taylor with Brian and Pat Harman lead from the start and won 15-10.

In the Voyager Division the Pioneers travelled to the tricky rinks at El Rancho to play the Raiders and despite an excellent win by 27-10 from Dennis Andrew, Barbara Cooper and Alan Mawer this was the only winning rink. The overall shots difference being 89-110.Two points to La Siesta and twelve to El Rancho.

In the The Fed 4’s the Parakeets entertained Quesada Leopards and lost 6-2 by 62 shots to 44.La Siesta’s winning rink was Joy and Brian Gardiner with Jim Hudson and Jean Cooper wining 23-12.

The Winter League team were at away to Monte Mar and managed to win on two rinks and losing on three. The winning rinks were Bill and Sue Jordan with Ann Edgerton and George Richardson by 17-12 and Barbara Cooper, Rod Edgerton, Jim Hudson and Brian Fraser winning 17-14.The overall shots being 66-85.

Good result for the Blues winning 14-0 in their home match against Horadada Royals with the overall shots being 128-79.Biggest winning rink for the Blues came from John and Dawn Taylor with Brian Harman winning 23-7.Another good win for Norman Adcroft, Dave Blackie and Alex Morrice winning 25-14.The remainder of the rinks also had good wins for a well deserved victory.

The Golds winning run came to an end with a 10-4 loss at Quesada. Winning rinks for La Siesta came from Gary Randall, Rod Edgerton and Alan Mawer winning 20-11 whilst Dennis Andrew, Ken Livingstone and Sid Gallup won 20-19. The overall shots were in favour of Quesada by 113 shots to 105.