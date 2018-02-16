A week to forget for Horadada

Horadada Bowls Club By Barry Evans

In the South Alicante league we had a home match against Country Bowls Flamingos. While we won on four rinks we lost the game by 112 shots to 123 since one of our rinks dropped two sevens and an eight which didn’t help our cause. Well done to our winning rinks of,

Judith Simpson, Dennis Wade and Alan Miller 24 – 18, Irene Graham, Les Davis and Terry Hucknall 27 – 18, Carol Linehan, Jack Linehan and Mick Kirby 19 – 15, Jenny Davis, Wayne Jackson and Barry Evans 21 – 10

On Tuesday we again had a home game in the Federated 4’s league against Country Bowls. We shared the points at four apiece. We had two winning rinks but lost the match on overall shots by 47 to 51.Our winning rinks were

Pat Patton, Peter Davis, Jack Linehan and Brian Patton 22 – 18, Irene Graham, Carol Linehan, Fred Trigwell and Barry Evans 15 – 14.

In the Southern league we had an away game against La Siesta Blues. This ended up a disaster as we lost on all rinks with a shot margin of 79 to 128.Enough said.