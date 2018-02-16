“A Walk For Life” For Mojácar’s Senior Citizens

Mojácar Council, in collaboration with the Almeria Government’s Social Services Department, has launched a new course of activities for the over 60’s focused on Active Aging and Intergenerational Support.

The first session scheduled for 2018 was a Memory Workshop “A Walk for Life”, designed to encourage getting older in a more active way. It is a project also aimed at improving the quality of life through cognitive stimulation and greater social involvement, whilst working on ways of living in harmony with others.

This broad, preventive style of programme is aimed at the increasing population group of over 65’s and, aims to achieve healthy habits through exercise, good diet and accident prevention in the home in order to maintain an independent and active life for as long as possible.

Raquel Belmonte and Ana García, Mojácar Councillors for Culture and Social Services respectively, attended the first class along with Almería’s Director of Community Social Services for the Levante South, Juana Granado.

Both local Councillors agreed that special importance should be paid to their senior citizens saying, “these workshops complement the seniors’ fitness classes which are already running, along with IT training sessions available through the Guadalinfo programme held in the Mojácar’s Centro de Usos Múltiples.”

The Cognitive Stimulation and Memory Workshops led by tutor, Raquel Vique, will carry on until June, followed in September by activities focusing on Communication and Personal Growth. In between, there will be a social skills day, as well as a trip to Granada and the Alhambra Palace in May. The Workshops on Healthy Habits, Risk Prevention in the Home, Cardiovascular Accidents and First Aid will have the collaboration of Doctors, the Red Cross and the Civil Protection.