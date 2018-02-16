Rockets Golf Society At Vistabella

A short journey for our monthly home game at Vistabella with a very good turn out 24 players. Early start with a nip in the air but within the hour the sun was out and it started to warm up. The course had its winter coat on which meant we got 30 or 40 yards extra run. Greens tricky as usual.

Results

Gold Category: 1st Malcolm Anderson, 2nd Peter Daggatt, 3rd Rodney Smith

Silver Category: 1st Paul Mutter, 2nd Andy Billings, 3rd G Wild

Nearest The Pins: Hole 2 M Anderson Hole 7 G Dobson Hole 11 J Davies. Hole 15 R Smith. Longest Drive M Anderson, Best Guest D Bowers

After the game we returned to the St James;s Gate pub for the presentation of prizes and refreshments. and a lovely meal supplied by the Gate. Thanks to the owner and Kevin for everything. Next outing is on the 27th February at Font de Lopp with a tee off time of 09.30am so be at the course by 08.45am.

This is for the first Trophy of the year The Inaugural Trophy and is a medal format