Orihuela to hold Conference on Autism

The Councilor for Social Welfare, Sabina Goretti Galindo, announced details of a Conference on Autism Spectrum Disorder (TEA), which will take place on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 March in La Lonja municipal auditorium.

The conference will b2 jointly organised with the association LiberTEA.

The aim is to provide an “open a forum for experts, professionals, parents, in order to share experiences, tools and knowledge that will help us all to better understand matters related to ASD”, Galindo said.

The conference will get underway on Friday at 4.30 pm

Anyone interested in attending this conference can do so by completing the registration form at the website http://jornadastea.orihuela.es/.