Carp R Us Fishing Report

This week Carp-R-Us fished their Winter Cup match at El Bosquet, pegs 17 – 40. Weather for the match was perfect and it was hoped this might stimulate the carp to feed better. In the end, this didn’t really happen. Dave Hoare on peg 18 did manage to find some and finished with 18.32kg caught on bread.

Alan Smith, further along the same stretch, managed 7.34kg for second, Roy Dainty was third with 4.84kg and Jeremy Fardoe fourth with 3.86kg. Roy and Jeremy were on the higher numbers and the carp didn’t show there until late in the match.

The club is always keen to get new members. If you are interested contact the secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.