Torrevieja Estate agent defrauds partner of 1.25 million euros

A 34-year-old man from Kazakhstan has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for allegedly cheating the partner in his company out of over a million euros.

The suspect, who has been released following charges, in an effort to hide the theft of company funds, is said to have falsified transfers, contracts, deeds and non-existent purchases, in respect of his Real Estate Agency in Torrevieja.

The Guardia put the total amount of money defrauded from the company at one million, one hundred and twenty-five thousand euros.

The partner complained to the Civil Guard when he suspected irregularities in the movements of their accounts. The documents and invoices supporting the accounts failed to match the figures, and he suspected that a large amount of money could have been taken.

The Judicial Police Team of the Civil Guard in Torrevieja, analysed and compared the documents provided by the complainant. They soon discovered that the defendant had been falsifying bank transfers, purchase-sale agreements, deeds of ownership and that many real estate purchases were non existent.

The Civil Guard proceeded to arrest this 34-year-old man for the alleged crimes of documentary falsification and bank fraud. After appearing in court, he has been released on charges.