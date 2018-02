A 14 year old boy has been reported as missing on the Orihuela Costa.

Not a great deal is known about him at this stage other than his name, David Angel Molina.

He went missing yesterday, Tuesday. He is 14 years of age and described as being quite slim, 1.68m tal.

More info will be posted when it becomes available. Please contact the tel number on the poster or call 062, 966 76 9143 (Civil Guard of Pilar de la Horadada), 112 or 092