What’s on in Orihuela – February 2018

The latest information published by the Tourist information office Orihuela Centro, about all the activities that will be take place in Orihuela during this week.

We also remind you of the new route in February organized by the Tourism department: route to the Seminary.

TOURIST ROUTE TO THE DIOCESAN SEMINARY SAN MIGUEL:

Saturday 17th of February at 11am, price €5 with food tasting.

Further information and bookings: Tourist info Orihuela Centro or calling 96 530 46 45 / 96 530 27 47

LENT GASTRONOMIC DAYS:

On the occasion of the Holy Week of Orihuela, you will be able to enjoy our gastronomy at the following places:

On Friday 16th February, in the Seminary of San Miguel.

On Friday 23rd February, in Las Salesas convent.

On Friday 2nd March, in El Carmen convent.

On Friday 16th March, in San Francisco convent.

On Friday 23rd March, in Bishop’s Palace.

Further information and bookings call on 966 74 4089 or reservas@semanasantaorihuela.com

“LOS SECRETOS” CONCERT:

On Friday 16th February at 9 pm in the Teatro Circo Circus Atanasio Díe theatre, playing his greatest hits. 3 different prices Patio: 30€ – Main: 25€ – Anfitheatre: 25€. Big families 50% discount, pensioners 30% discount.

“EL PRENDIMIENTO” CONCERT “

Extraordinary concert about the 75th anniversary”. On Saturday 17th February at 7 pm in the Teatro Circo theatre. Presentation of the musical composition of the new march for El Prendimiento, created by Francisco Grau Vegara. Free entrance.

U.L.O CONCERT “ST Valentine’s day”.

On Sunday 18th February at 7pm. Concert organized by the Culture Department of Orihuela. Free entrance.