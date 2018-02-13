BY ANDREW ATKINSON

INTER CITY Sant Joan Alicante and UD Horadada are going head-to-head in the race to win the 1st Regional Valenciana Championship Group 8 title.

Torrevieja are deemed relegated – after picking up a paltry two points – at the foot of the table having conceded over 60 goals.

Only four points separate third and seventh placed teams, with Dolores (34 points) Santa Pola CF, Atletico Catral (32) and CD Montesinos and CF Gabriel on 30 points.

Alicante based CD Montesinos, newly promoted to the 1st Regional, are having a commendable campaign under Coach Carlos Perez.

CD Montesinos are expecting another big crowd at home against CF Barrio San Gabriel (w/e Feb 25-26) after travelling to UD Horadada on February 17.

Monte’s prolific goalscorer Carlos Ventura left the club last month in a move to Hercules – a blow to the club. Goalie Dani has been in terrific form this season.

Coach Perez stated at the beginning of the season that patience was a key factor in the higher echelons of the 1st Regional.

“Playing at a higher level this season we have come up against better teams and I asked for a little patience,” said Perez.

The Full Monte Supporters club have remained loyal this season with home support topping 400 at the Municipal Stadium: “The loyal support has been magnificent,” said Perez.