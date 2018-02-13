Nicola Khun beaten in final of the ATP Challenge tour in Budapest

The torrevejense tennis player Nicola Kuhn was on the verge of adding a second ATP title of his career on the Challenger circuit in Budapest, but fell at the final hurdle when he was beaten by the Canadian Vasek Pospisil.

Ten years older than Kuhn, the Canadian won by 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to take the title.

However there was some consolation for Kuhn in the doubles when he achieved victory with partner Felix Auger-Aliassime, beating the number one seeds Marin Draganja and Tomislav Draganja by 2-6, 6-2, 11-9.

The results lift Kuhn to number 204 in the ATP rankings, and number 2 in the world for his age.

Meanwhile back on home soil the male youth team was crowned Valencian Champions last Saturday when they beat C.T.Valencia by 3-1 in the final Valencian tennis community championship first division.

The Torrevieja team comprised of Carlos Guerrero, Alberto Garcia, Andres de los Rios, Eneko Rios and Vicent Mico who have now qualified for the Spanish championship that will be held next August in Barcelona.

There were also three more victories for Torrevieja youngsters in the first phase of the Mediterranean tennis circuit.

In the women’s open category, played in Elche, Sonia Keranen won beat Ana I. Fraile in the final by 6-2, 7-5.

In female Alvín category, Sofia Krinitsina beat Nebret Fernandez 7-6,3-6, 10-8 on the slopes of the Alacant tennis club while at the Sport club Alicante, Charo Esquiva beat Aitana Botella in the Benjamín final 4-1, 4-0.