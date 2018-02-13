China and South Korea take over the Pinatar Arena

Pinatar Arena will be the destination of 5 Asian teams for their preseason training with 4 clubs making the long journey from China and 1 from South Korea, and all playing numerous friendly matches during their stay.

South Korea’s FC Seoul has been at Pinatar for a month following on from their national predecessors at the centre, Ulsan Hyundai, Daejeon Citizen and Seongnam but it is Chinese football that currently dominates the Arena with 4 of their professional teams using the facility in the run-up to the start of their 2018 season.

Guizhou Heng Feng, coached by Gregorio Manzano, Meizhou Meixian Techand by Juan Ignacio Martínez, Shanghai Shenxin and Yanbian FC, are the teams concerned, here for almost a month each with their friendly preseason matches in the complex.

Juan Ignacio Martínez, who was here in 2017 with Shanghai Shenxin, is back again with Meixian. Since its opening in 2013, Pinatar Arena has played an important part in the preseason of Chinese football, welcoming numerous clubs from the Chinese Super League.