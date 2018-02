The Totanero José Manuel Martínez was the winner of the 20th Orihuela Half Marathon run in the city at the weekend in a time of 01:13:39 while in the female category Fatima Ayachi was the winner from Puerto Lumbreras in a time of 1:17:47.

The route consisted of different circuits in the town, the first of 8km in the north of the city, the 2nd of 7km through the historic centre and the final lap with was concentrated in the south of the city of 6km.

More than 2,000 runners took part in the race.