The latest production by the Campoverde Theatre Group will be their new supper show Taking the P out of Panto! Again it will be performed at the Fiesta Plaza, Republica Dominica, Pueblo Principe that has hosted several very successful supper shows over recent months. Again we are offering a one course meal and a fun filled show, all for the price of 10€

Campoverde Theatre Group’s original new show, Taking the P out of Panto! will consist of short, funny sketches of many pantomime favourites, giving a little twist to well known shows such as Snow White, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, Goldie Locks and the 3 Bears, Aladdin amongst many others. Everyone is promised an evening of fun and laughter. As usual there will be music and dance, and the whole show is based on typical, loved features of pantomime theatre.

Patrons of Campoverde Theatre Group have said that they really enjoy the supper show format and feel that they can enjoy a great evening out. The meal will commence at 7.30 and the show will start when the meal is all finished and everything cleared away. Show dates are Wednesday 14th, Thursday 15th and Friday 16th of March. Tickets are available from The Help at Home Shop, Flamenco Beach Commercial Centre, The Community Centre / Reading Point, Ramon de Campoamor, Calle Cipres, which is situated near Aldi on Monday and Wednesday afternoons; Tel: 626 772 256 or 666 186 084

or contact the Ticket Line: ctgticketline@gmail.com.