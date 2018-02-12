Javea Green Winter League triumph at Quesada.

Sitting pretty at the top of the league table for the fourth month running, Javea Green´s Winter league team travelled to Quesada with memories of a resounding 12-0 defeat there this time last year haunting them.

Clive English, the Javea Captain delivered a rousing team talk on the coach prior to the game and his team took heed and responded.

It was a tough game and with 4 ends to go could have been a triumph or disaster. In the event the Javea team dug deep and delivered wins on 2 rinks and draws on 2 to give them a creditable 8-4 win.

The Javea Berleen team skipped by Brian Manser had a convincing 23-17 win putting them in second place in the table only 3 points behind Benitachell with a game in hand.

After a delicious carvery lunch the team again travelled back to Javea exhausted but happy.

Next game is at home to San Miguel, with six games still to play and only 6 points separating the top two teams it´s still all to play for.

Javea´s Northern league team Quartz had a disappointing 8-2 loss to Calpe which sees them slipping to 3rd in the table, Onyx had a disastrous 10-0 defeat away to El Cid but Opals had an excellent 8-2 win against Finca Guila pushing them up to 5th place.