Inaugural quiz night for U3A

Last Saturday the Torrevieja branch of the U3A held their first dedicated quiz night. The meeting was held in the Florentile Camp site restaurant which was packed very early with members all vying for the glory of winning the top prizes!!

Approx 90 people filled the room and had a truly enjoyable evening which was hosted by local ‘celebrity’ Ricky Neil who as well as asking the questions managed to keep everyone happy and amused all evening.

At the half-time point of the evening an extremely good home-made buffet meal was served up by the staff. This was well received by all including the vegetarians in our midst who were well taken care of. There was more than enough food to go around.

This was the first specific quiz night to be held by the Torrevieja U3A so it was good to see how popular it proved to be. Due to the popularity this will, hopefully, be the forerunner of many more events of a similar nature. Regrettably there were a lot of disappointed members who were unable to be accommodated this time around so they will need to get in early next time to ensure a place!

A raffle in aid of one of the many charities that the club supports produced a very healthy profit of €170.

As an unusual twist one surprised guest was presented with a bottle of Cava as a result of being seated on the chair to which the staff had previously attached a sticker to the underside of their chair.