Yet another hard fought point for Daya

Daya Nueva 2 v. C.F. Popular Orihuela 2

Daya were quick off the mark and made a couple of early chances playing some neat passing football. Orihuela soon began to up their game and they put together a couple of good moves of their own.

On ten minutes Daya’s defence served up their customary cock-up that saw two of their defenders wrong footed allowing a weak shot to embarrass Jaime in goal and open the scoring. Daya tried to pick up the pace again but were continually getting caught offside. On thirty minutes Daya’s Fernando had a snap shot but the Orihuela keeper did well to hold onto the ball.

The game had now become quite a scrappy affair and a poor attempt at a clearance almost cost Daya a second goal on thirty two minutes ! On thirty six minutes Daya should have had a penalty but the home side’s protests were waved aside as was a second good shout minutes later ! Daya were now playing some good football as the half came to a close and we’re certainly not beaten yet.

Daya were almost on level terms within minutes of the restart when from a well worked free kick the ball went just wide of the visitors’ upright. Moments later Daya survived a scare when Jaime dropped a high ball but his defenders managed to scramble it to safety. The visitors had a great chance to double their score on fifty five minutes but the powerful header flew just over the bar. T

hen two minutes later Orihuela had the ball in Daya’s net but it was ruled offside. On fifty eight minutes a last ditch save on the goal line saved Daya yet again. On sixty minutes Daya were level with a well struck shot from Alejandro beating the stranded keeper. The goal was well against the run of play but who cares.

It was still the visitors that carried the greater threat but Daya have shown recently just how tough they are to beat. On seventy four minutes Orihuela scored, finishing off a good move with a powerful shot giving them a 2-1 lead. With time running out Daya pushed numbers up front in an effort to snatch a very late equaliser. With the clock showing ninety two minutes Daya took a throw in, it was a long high throw to the far post where a number of Daya players were waiting.

In the scramble that followed the ball was forced over the line for a 2-2 scoreline. From the kick off Orihuela swarmed into Daya’s half desperate to get the winning goal but great defending and time were against them as the whistle went for a 2-2 draw.

Daya were second best for long periods of the game and were not as technically skilled as their opponents but Daya’s fighting spirit is there for all to see. Too many mistakes at the back by Daya are stopping the drawn games becoming winning games.

Daya Dave – Team Sponsor: Segurlab