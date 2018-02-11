Torry’s woes continue both on and off the park

UD ILICITANA – 3 CD TORREVIEJA – 0 ….. BY STEVE HIBBERD

It’s all doom and gloom on the Torry front at the moment, what with key players and staff departing, uncertainty over the takeover of the club, and this latest defeat being the 10th match without a win. In fact, at the moment there’s more news off the park than on, and neither is good. So what do we know?

It appears that the takeover is still on the cards. When that will be is anyone’s guess, but apparently director Graham Knight has been asked to continue in his existing role. Keeper Buyo and the lovely physio Henar Alvarez are the latest members of the playing staff to depart, and mystery surrounds the non-appearance on Saturday of centre back Zaragoza.

Throughout all of Sep, Oct and Nov, Torry lost only once, and were pushing Hercules ‘B’ hard for top spot in the Preferente division. What a contrast of form during Dec, Jan and Feb, during which Torry have not won a single match, having picked up a paltry 4 points out of a possible 40.

Borja and Verdu have departed (presumably, although nothing official has been released from the club), and the mad Algerian French striker Marwane is currently in the middle of a lengthy ban. Add to that, suspensions for Vicente and Coria (plus the Zaragoza mystery), and it’s no wonder that manager Pedreno (also serving a touchline ban) was forced to include 6 youth team players in his squad for the match at Iliticana.

Tenza, Ramiro and Mani were the replacements in the starting line-up, but all 3 are inexperienced young lads at this level.

Despite all the adversity they have had to endure, it was Torry who started the match on the front foot. On 3 mins, a corner by Calderon was headed over at the near post by Lewis, then 6 mins later, an assist by Manu Amores picked out Beltran, only for him to shoot straight at the keeper. Caballero rattled the crossbar on 18 mins, Lewis headed off the line, then a Caballero cross was headed over by Revi, as the hosts eventually got into their rhythm.

Lewis was performing minor miracles in defence, along with Walid, who was blocking goalbound shots by Revi and co. It was starting to resemble a scene from the Alamo, but amazingly the half time interval arrived with a scoreline of 0-0.

Alas, as the second period got underway it took Revi less than a minute to open the hosts account. Having robbed Calderon, he beat Walid before shooting low into the right hand corner.

On 55 mins, Revi controlled the ball on his chest before planting another well struck drive into the back of the net for his second goal.

A slight respite arrived on 68 mins, courtesy of an assist by sub Arturo to fellow Torry sub Santi, whose shot was well saved by the outstretched legs of keeper Alex. Revi completed his hat trick deep into stoppage time, leaving Torry to once again regret their profligation in front of goal.

Lack of discipline has also been a factor towards their steady slide down the table, so bookings for Manu Amores, Calderon, Santi and Tenza, prove that lessons have not been learnt. However banned players are eligible to feature in friendly matches, the latest being a midweek 0-7 thrashing at the hands of CSKA Moscow at Campoamor golf complex.

Torry now sit in 11th place on 29 points, and with only 12 games remaining, must do enough to ensure that a consecutive relegation is averted.

On Sun 18 Feb ko 5pm at Vicente Garcia stadium (check website for confirmation) Torry welcome Monforte, who have won only 3 games all season, sit 2nd to bottom in the league, and drew 2-2 in the corresponding fixture back in October. Watch this space!!