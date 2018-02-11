Studio32 raising money for local charities

Studio32 are delighted to announce that their recent production of “White Christmas” raised 3,750 euros for local charities.

Benjamin Villena Rodriguez, President of the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Society thanked Studio32 for their continued support of the charity, which provides help in the community to families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s.

Studio32 were delighted to raise 2,000 euros for this deserving charity. In addition to supporting the Alzheimer’s Soceity they have donated monies to the music school for instruments, the local school to assist with the purchase of books, and to Caritas who provide help to the homeless in the area.

Philip explains the group’s history: “Studio32 was set up five years ago to bring high quality full-scale musical theatre to the Costa Blanca, and through doing so enable us to support local charities. Everyone in the company worked extremely hard to make this show a great sellout success and I’m very proud of them all. We’ve now raised over 25,000 euros for local charities, and we will continue to support AFA San Fulgencio and local good causes in the coming year.”

So what’s next for this talented theatre company? Their summer show will be the Broadway hit “Chicago”, which will be performed from Wednesday May 30th to Saturday June 2nd at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio. Tickets are now on sale, so book early to avoid disappointment as this popular show is sure to sell out quickly. Call Philip on 744 48 49 33 or email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org. Full details are on their website, www.studiothirtytwo.org .