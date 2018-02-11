San Miguel move Club Morning to Wednesday

San Miguel Bowls Club

In the Monday SABA League, San Miguel PULSARS had a good result at home against Emerald Isle Titans winning 8 points to 4. It was a nail biting finish to get the overall shots with one rink still to finish and shots at 106 across.

Although Alan Campbells team lost, Paul Hayward managed to get the shot wood, making overall shots of 107 to San Miguel, 106 to Emerald Isle. Well played by Pat McEwan, Jan Farmer, Dave McEwan 16-14; Ken Hope, Anita Brown, John Staden 22-10; Sue Milner, Sheila Booth, Mike Douglas 30-23.

The METEORS had a great result winning 9 points to 5 away against Quesada Pearls. Well played by Brian Allen, Lee Sinclair, Lynn Greenland 21-12; Brian Miller, Alan Patterson, Lin Miller 27-10; Noel Davis, Dave Greenland, Fred Willshire 17-14; Tony Sanson, Len Rudge, Steve Cantley 14 across. Shots were 106 to SM – 92 to Quesada.

The COMETS were away to Emerald Isle Neptunes gaining 4 points. A good game by Dave Champion, Barbara Scotthern, Bob Donnelly 21-9, Carl Eagle, Mike Bayfield, Ann Eagle 21-9. Shots 87 for, 105 against.

The WINTER LEAGUE were at home to San Luis winning on 2 rinks. Margaret Patterson, Val Collier, Noel Davis, Chris Collier won 21-12; Carol Rudge, Brian Allen, Stuart Hemmings, Stuart Denholm 17-16. Well played. Shots were 70 for 79 against. 4 points to 8.

In the Fed Fours, the APACHES had a great result at home against Quesada winning 6 points to 2. Very well played to ? Jim Jarvie, Allan Patterson, John Raby 18-11; Margaret Patterson, Paul Hayward, John Marshall, Alan Campbell 19-12. 48 shots to San Miguel, 42 to Quesada.

In the Southern League, the COUGARS had a brilliant result in their rearranged game against La Siesta Blues winning 12 points to 2. With a great shot difference of 113 to San Miguel and 79 to La Siesta. Superb bowling by Bob Nesbitt, Val Davis, Rosamond Stockell 20-13; Barry Jones, Jim Jarvie, Mick Rogers 19-13; Dave Champion, Frank & Barbara Scotthern 28-15; Bill & Joyce Reeves, Rob Honeywell 18-14; Meg Brownlee, Joe Getgood, Bill Brownlee 18-10; hard lines to Ann Eagles team losing by 1 shot!

An even better result for the COUGARS against La Marina Merlins winning 13points to 1. Fantastic shot difference of 142 to 79. Very well bowled by Meg Brownlee, Joe Getgood, Bill Brownlee 22-7; Dave Champion, Frank & Barbara Scotthern 36-18; Joyce Reeves, Jim Jarvie, Mick Rogers 17-10; Bill Reeves, Val Davis, Rob Honeywell 22-14; Bob Nesbitt, Bob Graham, Rosamond Stockell 25-10; Sandra Hannan, Bill Knight, Bob Donnelly 20 across. You are on a roll team…. keep it going!!!!!

The JAGUARS travelled to Mazarron picking up 6 points. Well done to Paul Thomas, Ron Nairey, Alan Campbell 18-12; Alan Booth, Dave Young, Derek Farmer 22-21; Ken Hope, Tom Dalgleish, John Marshall 20-14. Hard lines to Pat, Jan and Dave going into the last end 2 up, dropping 2 and a measure, the measure went against them, and they ended up losing by 1 shot. Total shots 97 to San Miguel 116 to Mazarron.

No other results received

REMINDER….THERE WILL BE NO CLUB MORNING ON TUESDAY 13TH FEBRUARY DUE TO THE PREMIER 20 PLAYING. CLUB MORNING HAS BEEN MOVED TO WEDNESDAY 14TH FOR THIS WEEK ONLY.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club please contact the President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 965329778 or Secretary Pat McEwan, telephone 966714257.