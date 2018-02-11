La Siesta Pioneers close the gap on Mariners

La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

Disappointing week in the SABA Leagues as in the Enterprise Division the Apollos away at Vistabella Albatrosses gained a single point from the rink of Dave Davies with Florence and Mike Edwards who managed a draw.

Much better result for the Pioneers at home to league leaders Mazarron Mariners in the Voyager Division winning on four rinks and drawing another thereby picking up 11 points to their opponents 3 and winning by a shots margin of 137-72 thereby closing the gap at the top of the table.

Winners for the Pioneers were Sue Mahomet, Ken Stringfellow and John Porter 38-8,Ron Sheldon, Barbara Cooper and Alan Mawer 24-12.Other wins came from Wendy Ralph, Fay Beattie and Rab Logan and Hilary Clarke, Alan Ralph and Vic Mahomet.

In the The Fed 4’s the Hoopoes travelled to Horadada and picked up three points winning on 1 rink and drawing another. Horadada picked up the points for the overall shots by 55-48. Winners for the Hoopoes came from Doug Beattie, Jim Eastwood, Norman Adcroft and Dave Blackie 20-18 whilst a draw was recorded by Ken Stringfellow, Rod Edgerton, Bill Jordan and Fay Beattie.

The Winter League team at home to La Marina and found the going difficult just picking up 1 point from a draw gained by Pat Reilly with Bill and Sue Jordan and George Richardson. The overall shots difference was 69-90.

The Blues were at home to San Miguel Cougars in the B Division in their re-arranged fixture and lost by 113 shots to 79 winning on one rink that of Sheila Chorley, Rob Heath and John Ball by14-13 getting the team two match point. On Friday the Blues were at Emerald Isle Outlaws and lost a close match by 122 shots to 106 picking up 6 points. Winning rinks were Sheila Chorley with Irene Mangan and Alex Morrice winning 17-11,Joy and Brian Gardiner with Jean Cooper winning 25-22 and Dawn and John Taylor with Brian Harman winning 18-16.

The Golds, in the C Division, were at San Luis to play their re-arranged match against the Pumas which last week fell fowl to the heavy rainfall last Friday. The Golds had to call upon their full squad as six players were involved in a Winter League match. This did not deter the team and the remaining squad members achieved a superb 14-0 victory. It is unfair to mention anybody in particular that played, as this was a squad effort by everyone. However, captain Ron Sheldon wishes to thank Jean James who stepped in at the last moment to ensure the team had a full compliment. The overall shots score was 132-81, which helps in the Golds, challenge towards the top of the table. Following up on Friday another good result with a 129 shots to 80 home win against Greenlands Cedars picking op 10 points to their opponents 4. Best winners for the Golds were Hilary Clarke, Ken Stringfellow and Vic Mahomet winners by 27-8 whilst Gary Randall, Ron Sheldon and Alan Mawer won 26-10. Other winners were Dot and Joe Kocsis with Rab Logan 25-10 and Barbara Cooper, Tony Campbell and Johnnie Ryder who won 22-13.