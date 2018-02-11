Horadada Hot Shot in Fed 4’s

Horadada Bowls Club by Barry Evans

In the Southern league we had a home game against Vistabella. While we managed to win the game by 120 shots to 110 we only picked up 6 points. This was due to good wins by our two successful rinks of,

Colin Simpson, Bryan Eatough and Roy Thompson 36 – 5, Irene Graham, John Goddard and Terry Hucknall 26 – 11

Before this game we had been lying in second place in the league so this home result was somewhat of a disappointment.

On Tuesday we played as Fed 4’s match at home against La Siesta Hoopoes. A better result this time with a 55 to 48 shots win and a points score of 5 to 3.The rink scores were

Irene Graham, Carol Linehan, John Goddard and Fred Trigwell 25 – 16, Linda Hier, Les Davis, Wayne Osguthorpe and Jeff Hier 12 – 12, Pat Patton, Dennis Wade, Jack Linehan and Brian Patton 18 – 20

The highlight of the game was a hot-shot won by our rink led by Fred Trigwell. Well done as this was the second got by one of our rinks so far this year.

We had a bye in the Southern league so we look forward to resuming next week against La Siesta Blues.

Due to one of the participants going to The Commonwealth games in Australia soon our mixed pairs final was held recently. In a very close game it was won by 1 shot by Margaret and Ron Odell over Irene Graham and Peter Davis. Well done to the O’Dells who will now represent the Club in the Champion of Champions event in April.