Full week for Vistabella starts with Premier 20 win

Vistabella Bowls Report With Lynne Bishop.

A very full week of bowling starting with Saturday. PREMIER 20 KNOCKOUT semi final v San Luis. Home result… we won 3-1 away result… we lost 3-1. San Luis go through to the final on a small margin of shots, well done all & congratulations to San Luis.

Monday. SAL ENTERPRISE DIV. Albatrosses v La Siesta Apollo’s. Results. G Fisher, S Allman & Gordon Fisher 28-9. L Watkins, S Burrows & P Whitehall 32-9. N Burrows, B Norris & E Bishop 29-6. O Ratcliffe, S Norris & B Dunn 20-9. S Whitehall, SJ Broadhurst & B Zelin 19-12. S Kemp, C Watkins & M Furness 16-16. Shots, VB 144(13) – 59(1) LS.

Drivers v San Luis Klingons home result. K Hardy, B Corbishly & C Thorpe 20-14. B Ewart, D Howard & L Barber 16-11. P Ray, J Neve & G Thorpe 14-12. Shots, VB 95(6) – 107(8) SL.

VOYAGER DIV. Eagles away to Horadada Falcons result. I Irwin, M Irwin & T French 23-13. R Smith, D & J Harwood 20-13. P Tomkins, R Hudson & Penny Tomkins 22-17. R Savage, K Savage & A Kendall 19-15. Shots, VB 110(8) – 120(6) H.

Tuesday. SOUTHERN LEAGUE A. Lanzadores re-arranged home match v MonteMar Matadors result. L Watkins, C Watkins & P Whitehall 31-9. G Fisher, S Burrows & Gordon Fisher 25-12. O Ratcliffe, S Norris & E Bishop 19-15. N Burrows, A Brown & M Furness 16-14. Shots, VB 121(10) – 87(4) M M.

Picadors re-arranged home match v Mazarron Miners results..P Rafferty, H Marshall & Pat Rafferty 20-15. B Ewart, A Leggatt & B Corbishly 21-18. K Hardy, B Pointon & C Thorpe 24-11. D Gunning, D Howard & B Ray 19-17. D Leggatt, Mo & Martin Foulcer 19-18. Shots, VB 118(12) – 104(2) M.

Wednesday. WINTER LEAGUE. Home to MonteMar and well earned twelve points. L Watkins, S Burrows, P Whitehall & E Bishop 27-10. P Ray, C Watkins, B Norris & M Furness 23-12. O Ratcliffe, J Harwood, S Allman & B Dunn 25-12.G Fishop, P Tomkins, C Thorpe & Gordon Fisher 31-9. S Kemp, T French, B Zelin & G Thorpe 30-9. Shots, VB 136(12) – 53(0) MM.

Thursday. FED 4’s Vikings home to Emerald Isle Leprechauns. G Fisher, P Ray, A Brown & Gordon Fisher 17-15. F Barclay, B Ray, G Thorpe & C Thorpe 16-16. Shots, VB 48(3) – 51(5) EI.

Friday. SOUTHERN LEAGUE Div 1 Lanzadores away to La Marina Osprey. S Whitehall, S Allman & B Dunn 25-9. L and C Watkins & P Whitehall 21-7. O Ratcliffe, SJ Broadhurst, & E Bishop 20-16. S Kemp, B Norris & B Zelin 19-17. Shots, 110(10) – 83(4) L M.

Picadors away to San Luis Lions…a result I’m sure they’ll want to forget, Shots, V B 72(0) – 136(14) SL. Bad Luck!

Div C Conquistadores home to La Manga. Results, R Smith, P Tomkins & J Harwood 23-6. R and K Savage & A Kendall 31-15. S Guy, S Wilson & P Cadwell 23-12. N H Williams, K Rennison & R Pownall 19-10. Shots VB 129(10) – 80(4) L M.

Happy bowling .