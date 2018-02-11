The Craft Market in Jávea Port

For several years running the Jávea Port shopkeeper’s association and Amata – the regional craft association – have been working together to organise a small but select craft market every Sunday on the promenade near the Port.

The market opens at 11 am when between 10 and 15 artists and crafts people set up stalls to show what they have made with love, care and attention to detail. It’s all their own work – nothing imported, nothing made in a factory and nothing just strung together using bits and pieces bought in a craft shop.

What’s more, from now on, every Sunday one of the people there will run a free workshop, where young visitors are shown how to make something that they can take home. The workshop starts at 12 noon and lasts about an hour. The market itself finishes officially at 2, although some of the people there don’t pack up till later.

All in all a nice way to spend a Sunday morning. Stroll along the Paseo Marítimo in the port, have a drink or a little nosh at one of the many cafés, enjoy the view out to sea and then have a look at what all these creative people have produced.

For more information, also in English, you can phone 639 979 678 and for photographs of the markets that Amata organises have a look at http://www.amata.es/JavSunAut_17.html