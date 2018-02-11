Over 50 players take part in Plaza Captain’s Day

So today was Captain’s Day for the famous TPGS. We had 52 players with 17 on the reserve list

We descended on Villamartin to commence battle . We had a 2’s pot which was shared by Simon Lee and dodgy Paul Thelwell (who was also best guest with 34 pts) the worst performance was by Troy the boy, with a frankly embarrassing 14 pts

The best lady was Jane Cowan with 29 pts. We had 11 NTP’S each worth a €50 voucher for Galaxy golf, our Captain Simon Lee won 2, Mike Thornton, Kev Adamson, Barry Mitchell, Troy Norris, Debbie Lance, Mark Parry, Darren Hancock and Tony Hi Ho Smale all got 1. The Silver division was won by Gordy Brindley closely beating Ricky Cowan and Ian Parkinson on countback with 32pts. T

he Gold division was won by el Capitano Simon Lee, second place was Theo Boelhouwer who beat Al “boom boom” Croxford on countback. Thanks as usual to Karl,Lisa and staff at the Ale House.

Our next fixture is at Las Ramblas on Friday 23rd Feb. lease book online at www.theplazagolfsociety.com