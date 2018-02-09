The Wright stuff at Eurogolf Away Day

On Sunday 4th February 51 Eurogolf members played a Stableford competition at the newly completed Vistabella golf course. Although it was a cold grey day everyone enjoyed the occasion which was superbly arranged by Ian Turner and Paul Manning who also managed to get some super prizes donated by sponsors Stan and Ollies, The Olde 9th, The Clubhouse, Mr Singhs and Fratellis.

The results were Gold div (0-22) 1st Sue Forbes 37 2nd Keith Wright 34 3rd Bob Buckeridge 34 4th Glen Roberts 34 Silver div 22 + 1st Liz Roberts 36 2nd Glo Manning 35 3rd Kevin Bonser 35 4th Bev Fairhurst 33 NTP´s 2nd Lauraine Walker 7th Chris Stanley 11th Alan Goodwin 15th Keith Wright Hole in One

NTP´s in 2 1st Tony Forbes 4th Paul Manning 12th David Valentine 17th Glen Roberts Longest drives Men Tony Forbes Ladies Sue Forbes Best players Longest walk Hedy Paehlig Best man Keith Wright Best lady Sue Forbes. To add to the enjoyment Eurogolf donated 10€ per person towards the green fees.