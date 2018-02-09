Thursday Club Tennis Celebration at Campoamor [golf]

The social tennis club that plays every Thursday from 3-5pm at the Campoamor golf club, enjoyed a great night out recently, to celebrate the 2017 season.

The club session involves organised social doubles play every week throughout the year. At the end of each session the winning player receives points equal to the number of players in attendance, whilst 2nd place receives half of that sum.

The top 3 players for 2017 were 1st Graham Bunker, 2nd Rob Stacey, 3rd Natalie Tissier.

Last years winner Rob, was beaten into second place by newcomer, Graham and another newcomer, Natalie, placed 3rd.

Club coach, Steve Durie, would like to thank all of those who have supported the sessions and for those who attended a very enjoyable evening.

Club sessions are also run on Wednesday 11-1 and Sunday 10-12 at Campoamor and on Monday mornings, Steve runs an adult group coaching session in Almoradi.

Individual lessons are also available from Steve, who is an LTA ‘pro’ qualified coach, at either venue.

Padel tennis is also available at both venues and a Saturday morning, padel coaching and play session is due to start soon at Campoamor.

All nationalities, ages and standards are welcome to all the sessions. Steve can be contacted on 635 061 439 and at sdurie@hotmail.co.uk.