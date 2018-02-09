Three new walkways for San Roque beach

The Torrevieja council will install three new adapted walkways in the bathing area at San Roque. The pathways, which will be available before the summer period, will be installed by the beach services company, Recreativos Acuáticos Horadada.

The councillor of beaches, Javier Manzanares, has outlined the proposed improvements to San Roque residents, having also met with the local representative who helped to select the best location for the three walkways.

“This is a commitment to the residents that we have been promising for some years now,” said Manzanares, who added that “this year we want to get them installed having fully considered the requests in terms of location and length. The measurements have now been taken and the contractors have inspected the area, and we are sure that the work will be done this year.”

The technical meeting took place on Wednesday. “We have already met with the residents of San Roque on several occasions,” said Manzanares adding that “today has been the most technical, and perhaps the most productive of all. This summer San Roque will have their three new adapted catwalks “.