Table topping Greenlands Oaks after win at San Luis

Greenlands Bowls Club By Dave Webb

The Sycamores were away to Emerald Isle Neptunes, Final scores on the doors were – total shots for – 94. Against – 102. Points for – 4. Against – 10. Winning rinks were – Ken Kirton. Ronnie Stansfield, Tony Hodges, – 29 shots to 11. Jean Giddings, Margaret Hirst, Dave Giddings. – 18 shots to 10.

In our re – arranged Friday match played on Tuesday at La marina we enjoyed a pleasant mornings bowling, played in the right spirit in bright sunshine. Final score was – total shots for – 102. Against – 87. Points for – 10. against – 4.

Winning rinks were – Sheila Stead, Margaret Stephens, Dave thompson. – 19 shots to 14. Janet Webb, Mary Lockley. John Obrien. – 18 shots to 13. Phil Lockley, Val Duchart, Mike Kelly. – 19 shots to 14. Dave Fryatt, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 18 shots to 13. In the Winter League Bonalba made the long trip to Greenlands but left empty handed after a sterling effort by the whole team. Final score – total shots For — 91. Against — 42. Points For — 11. Against — 1.

Winning rinks were – Brian Tomlin, Zoe Wilcock, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 22 shots to 6. Margaret Stephens, Doreen Watt, Val Duchart, Dave Webb. – 17 shots to 14. Jean Giddings, Rudy Wattley, David Giddings, Mike Kelly. – 28 shots to 8. On Thursday afternoon we travelled to Country Bowls, final score was – total shots for – 54. against – 64. points for – 1. against – 7.

In the C Division the Cedars were away to La Siesta Golds. final score – 80 shots for 129 against. 4 points for and 10 points against. winning rinks were – Norman Young, John Newell, Graham Watt. 16 shots to 13. Vic Young, Ronnie Stansfield, Tony Hodges. – 23 shots to 16.

In the Southern League B division, the Oaks were at home to San Luis Tigers. final scores were – 105 shots for to 93 shots against. Points for – 10. against – 4. Winning rinks — Janet Webb, Mary Lockley, John Obrien. – 20 shots to 13. Phil Lockley, Val Duchart, Mike Kelly. – 20 shots to 15. Rudy Wattley, Margaret Dewar, Dave Webb. – 16 shots to 14. Dave Fryatt, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. – 17 shots to 11.

This result puts us top of our league so well bowled everyone.

To find out what its like to be a member of our club please ring Haley on 966844399 who will be pleased to assist you.