Monte Mar Toreadors recover from setbacks

Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club

Monday 5th February – Monte Mar Matadors v La Marina Explorers. A good result for the Matadors against the Explorers, winning on three rinks and drawing on one. Shots Matadors 109 – 93 Explorers, Points Matadors 9 – 5 Explorers

Tuesday 6th February – Monte Mar Toreadors v San Luis Leopards – A welcome win for the Toreadors after so many recent setbacks, with a good victory in our rearranged fixtures against the high flying Leopards. After a good mornings bowling played in excellent spirit by both teams the Toreadors won on five rinks losing on one.

Well done to the winning rinks of Jan Soars, Chris Harding and skip Mick Soars, Sue Bounds, Joe Ridley and skip Diane Ridley, Tanya Oliver, Les Bounds and skip Joan Harding, Cliff Norris, Howie Williams and skip Graham Smyth, Ian Hamilton, Rita Towle and skip Jack Burrell. Shots Toreadors 109 – 81 Leopards, Points Toreadors 12 – 2 Leopards

Wednesday 7th February – Winter League Monte Mar v Vistabella – Away to Vistabella not a good result for Monte Mar as after the mornings bowling they lost on all rinks. Shots Monte Mar 53 – 136 Vistabella, Points Monte mar 0 – 12 Vistabella

Thursday 8th February – Fed Fours Monte Mar Lords v San Luis Condors – Away to the Condors the game was a close affair for the first twelve ends, only one shot in it. We lost in the end, Colin Armitage was the only winning rink.

