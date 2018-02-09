Is Life A Pain? Want Some Relief? Get Your Body Into Harmony With Body Harmony And Notice The Difference.

Christine Quinlan is an experienced and certified practitioner and also and Reiki Master/Teacher so at Body Harmony you are able to choose treatments from Reflexology, Indian Head Massage, Reiki and Angelic Reiki, Bowen Technique and Hopi Ear Candling. As well the choices of treatments, holistic courses are available in Reflexology, Reiki, Indian Head Massage and Hopi Ear Candling…so if you want to learn a new skill or offer a new therapy to your existing clients, then Body Harmony is here for you .

My approach is Holistic so just imagine for a few moments of the effect that a Reflexology treatment will give that will revitalise the circulation, remove mental stress and leave you relaxed but alert, drained of tension and better able to cope with the day. So enjoy a skilful pressure massage to the reflex zones of the feet to relax and invigorate the physiology of the body with a Reflexology treatment.

You may even need an ideal stress busting treatment for all those aching shoulders, tight necks, tension headaches, eye strain and lack of concentration with an Indian Head Massage.

Reiki is a hands-on healing technique that involves channelling the flow of Life Force energy through the body to encourage healing, detoxification and rebalancing and bring you back to the here and now. As it works on all levels of our being, Reiki provides a powerful tool to growth and personal transformation. Everyone can learn Reiki. All that is needed is a willingness to connect to this form of Life Force energy.

Do you have a back problem, a shoulder problem, maybe sciatica or just some niggles here and there? Then the Bowen Technique may be right for you. This is a very straightforward, no-nonsense remedial therapy that is non-invasive, very gentle and very effective and works on the energy channels, and is very effective.

Hopi Ear Candling is an ancient, mild and natural therapy that helps with Ear wax build-up, Sinusitis, Tinnitus, Rhinitis, Snoring, Migraines and Headaches, pressure problems from flying and many more.

Why not consider becoming a Reiki Practitioner and share your gift with others or you may like to learn Indian Head Massage which is as rewarding to give as to receive. Consider learning to be a Reflexology Practioner to help balance the whole body, or even learn to give Hopi Ear Candling treatments.

Are you someone who would like to connect to Archangel Michael and be able to pass His energy to others or even attend my Angel workshops that will connect you to our angels and use their wonderful energy.Also offered are angel workshops on a regular basis and from October, there will be monthly workshops when you will be able to connect with and work with ALL angels

Body Harmony is based in La Marina so if you would like any information about treatments or courses, please contact Christine Quinlan on 966 795 103 or check out my website –www.bodyharmonytherapies.co.uk and email to bodyharmony44@gmail.com