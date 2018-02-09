El Rancho Pintos take the honours against Pathfinders

El Rancho Bowls Club.

Saturday found the Mustangs playing their re-arranged fixture at emerald Isle against the Cavaliers; it was a good match against a strong team and an excellent result, though odd bowlers may have been a little disappointed in their play, though we all get it wrong now and again.

The Mustangs came away with 4 rinks and another drawn. Judy Foley, Keith Cunningham and David Whitworth 3-30. June Whitworth, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 20-19. Geoff Jones, Jane Hamill and Stew Hamill 21-13. Barbara Jones, John Skipper and Bob Taylor 13-13. Diane Yates, Shirley Edwards and Jim Taylor 16-11. Irene Thomson, Jim Gracie and Eddie Thomson 18-15.

On Monday the Raiders had a bye and the Pintos had a home fixture against La Marina Pathfinders, there were, as you would expect, several tight matches.

With the Pintos taking 4 rinks and the overall shots and I had a very enjoyable morning as a spectator.

Emma Walsh, Geoff Jones and Jim Taylor 15-20. Irene Thomson, Liam Foley and Eddie Thomson 19-14. Judy Foley, John Skipper and Jim Gracie 26-13. June Whitworth, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 20-18. Graham Day, Pam Harris and Brian Harris 15-16. Barbara Jones, Henry Ryder and David Whitworth 17-13.

Friday’s match for the Mustangs against Montemar Matadors was postponed until Thursday the 15th.

The Broncos however were at Country Bowls against the Geckos and although they came away with just the one rink, they did put on a good show and enjoyed the occasion.