It’s Carnival Time In Mojácar

Mojácar’s Carnival has kicked off today, February 9th, with the children of the town’s “Bartolomé Flores” School getting themselves dressed up for a fun parade around the streets of Mojácar, ending up at the Plaza del Frontón.

On a day dedicated to the youngsters, the entire school of over 360 pupils along with their teachers, will suddenly be imaginatively transformed into pirates, superheroes, police and many more well-known stars such as the ‘Paw Patrollers’ in a spectacular and amusing wave of colour. On the journey with them will be also be all their favourite characters, all part of a special children’s entertainment group that will be organizing games and other fun activities once they all arrive at their destination.

After a chance to catch their breath, they will then go onto the town’s Centro de Usos Multiples at 6 p.m. for their very own group costume competition. After the success of this event’s first year in 2017, twice as many children are taking part, aged between one year and twelve. With gifts, prizes and some surprises to look forward to, this pool of future generations of local Carnival lovers will make sure that the whole event will be a great success this year and in the future, in Mojácar.

From 9 p.m. once the children’s party is over, the older ones take to the stage at the same venue with a show put on by the ‘Chirigota’ fun musical groups from Almería. Entrance, as with all the Carnival events organized by the local Council, is free.

Then on Saturday at 5 p.m. the Grand Carnival Parade begins, starting at the roundabout by Río Aguas, going along to the Parque Comercial. The Parade will have floats, seven local adult and two children’s groups with three guest groups, as well as anyone from the town or visitors who fancy getting dressed up and having a lot of fun. Once at the Parque Comercial, the party will continue there in the Plaza with a Carnival choreography contest for invited groups at 7 p.m.

Afterwards at 10 p.m. there will be live entertainment with ‘Melodias’ at the Centro de Usos Múltiples then once all the musical groups and those in costume are assembled and the dance is underway, the Carnival prizes will be presented at 1 a.m. following what will no doubt be a very difficult task for the judges. The prizes, for Best Costume, Most Original, Most Elaborate and Best Chirigota will be provided by Mojácar Council and Mojácar Parque Comercial. Litany

The following week on Febuary 14th The Entierro de la Sardina (Burial of the Sardine) will take place, with a parade accompanied by the Mojácar Municipal Band. There will be prayers and mournful songs as the poor Sardine is then burnt, to be followed by warming chocolate and churros.