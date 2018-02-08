Man breaks both ankles as he runs from car fire

How unlucky can you get? Pity the poor driver of a car in Callosa de Segura on Tuesday who was driving along without a care in the world as his car exploded into flames on Calle Pilar.

Having got out of the car and escaped the blaze he might have thought himself lucky, but it certainly wasn’t his day as during his getaway he fell down a 3 metre deep ravine and broke both his ankles.

Six firefighters attended the blaze from Orihuela and while four of them tackled the blaze the other two rescued the driver from the gulley.

The man was then transferred to the Vega Baja Hospital where his injuries were treated.