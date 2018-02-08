Increase in numbers unemployed during January

According to data released on Wednesday by the Valencian Employment and Training Service (SERVEF), when compared to the same month 12 months earlier, figures show an increase in the number of unemployed in the Vega Baja of 41 people, taking the total number of unemployed to 27,808.

The municipality of Torrevieja has seen the greatest increase during the month of January with an additional 94 people registered, placing the figure at 8,282. There has also been an increase in Orihuela of a further 57 people taking the new figure to 5,139.

Better news in Pilar de la Horadada, where unemployment has decreased by 41 people, down to 1,230.

The figures show that unemployment has increased in 11 municipalities of the 27 in the region. Only Albatera has maintained its unemployment rate in December 2017 and January 2018, keeping the number of unemployed at 1068 people

Breaking down the data in the other municipalities; In Rojales there are 24 more unemployed, Guardamar del Segura 23, Almoradí 19, Granja de Rocamora and Jacarilla 4, San Miguel de Salinas 3, Benferri, Daya Vieja and San Fulgencio 2

The other 15 municipalities all show a reduction in the number of people unemployed; down by 31, Rafal 25, Cox 22, Benejúzar 20, Benijofar 10, Dolores 9, Redován and Bigastro 8, San Isidro 5, Formentera del Segura 4, Algorfa 3 and Callosa de Segura 3, and Daya Nueva and Los Montesinos 2.