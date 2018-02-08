Civil Protection want first aid training for all in Los Alcázares

The Civil Protection Training Plan for this year in Los Alcazares will provide first aid courses for workers in shops and catering establishments across the municipality in order to improve the quality of tourism services.

“Our Civil Protection units are amongst the quickest to respond in the Region. They are able to attend the scene of an accident or an emergency in just a few minutes but in saving lives it is the seconds that count so we want traders, hoteliers and shopkeepers to be better prepared,” said the councillor, Anastasio Bastida .

There will also be an opportunity for housewives to receive training in first aid, as well as schoolchildren and members of clubs and sports associations with the common goal of being able to reduce risks in an emergency and even being able to save lives.

Our 25 Civil Protection professionals “attended to 50 incidents per day in 2017 so they must have the best preparation and the best material,” said Bastida.

As a result the Council has invested more than 16,000 euros in new material, from scissors to cut clothing and provide access to wounds, to a pulse oximeter to measure oxygen saturation in blood.

In total 17,221 people were attended to in 2017, of which 6,133 received assistance on the beaches with statistics showing that the beach where there were more people with mobility problems required assistance was El Espejo, although more consultations were made at Carrión.

SAMU attended to 1,478 people throughout the year, most in the summer. There were 564 attendances in August compared to 76 in February.

Finally the Emergency Coordination Centre received 9,610 calls, mainly to request health care or attendance of the Police.