Pinatar Arena has been hosting Borussia Dortmund at its football centre this week for the second consecutive year.

The German team arrived on February 2 and trained for at Pinatar for a week where they also played a couple of friendly matches. Both games ended in victory for BvB with a 1-0 win against the Swiss team FC Baden and a 3-0 success against Shanghai Shenxin from China.

Also using the facility as a winter camp was the other German ‘Borussia’ form just down the road in Mönchengladbach, although it was their 2nd team squad.

Pinatar is obviously a lucky venue for Dortmund who have now visited the centre on 4 occasions in the last 5 years, winning on every occasion that they have played.