Another 1,000+ euros raised for Local Charities

The latest fund-raising night at Quesada Fish & Chips was another sell out. With Woody providing the entertainment, tickets were all gone well before the event.

After five and a half years of constant fund-raising, the organisers are taking a much needed break until the summer. For this reason the 1,156 euros raised on the night was split between their two favourite charities, The Children’s Care Home in Torrevieja and Stroke Association Spain.

Photo: Annette English (ECCH) and Pat and Paul Owen (SAS) are pictured, receiving the cheque and money, with Sarah Manaham and Kym Bell from the Restaurant.