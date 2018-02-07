New dates for Brexit events with British Consul in the province of Alicante

Four new events have been confirmed at town halls across the north of the Alicante province, where British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris will talk about Brexit and how it affects British citizens living in Spain.

Mrs Morris will be visiting the towns in the Alicante province with the highest volume of British citizens on the Padron to talk to residents about any concerns they have around Brexit and to provide an update on the progress of Brexit negotiations and respond to any questions and concerns they may have.

Eight events have been confirmed in the following locations:

ROJALES – 12 th February at 12pm. Venue – Capitol Theatre, Calle A.Gonzalez Vergel, Rojales

TORREVIEJA 12th February at 2pm. Venue – Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja, (3rd floor Salon de Plenos) Plaza de la Constitucion, 5, 03181 Torrevieja

PILAR DE LA HORADADA 13th February at 10am. Venue – Casa de Cultura calle Carretillas 19, Pilar de la Horadada

SAN FULGENCIO – 13 th February at 1pm. Venue – Centro social, Calle Amstadam, Urbanizacion la Marina, San Fulgencio

BENIDORM -20th February at 12pm. Venue: Centro Social La Torretta, Avenida Ciudad Real, 6, 03503, Rincon de Loix Benidorm

JAVEA – 20th February at 4pm. Venue: Casa de Cultura de Javea, Plaça De Baix, Javea

ALFAS DEL PI – 21st February at 12pm. Venue: Forum Mare Nostrum, Calle del Pintxo 2, 03580, l’Alfàs del Pi.

TEULADA-MORAIRA – 21st Feburary at 3pm. Venue: Edificio Espai La Senieta, Av. de Madrid, 15, 03725 Moraira (Teulada Moraira)

You don’t have to be resident in these towns to attend the events; they are open for any British citizen who is interested in finding out more about the subject.

These events are part of the efforts made by the British Consulates in Spain to meet with British citizens across Spain, to ensure that the concerns they raise around healthcare, pensions and residency rights are understood by the UK negotiating team and reflected in their discussions with our EU partners about our departure from the EU.

Advice for UK citizens living in the EU can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/advice-for-british-nationals-travelling-and-living-in-europe . We recommend following our Brits in Spain Facebook page, and to sign up for alerts from the gov.uk page to ensure you are getting accurate information.